A Bend man returned from the state mental hospital Monday to Deschutes County Circuit Court, where he faces charges related to an attack on his former roommate with a hammer in 2018.
Matthew Thomas Planteen pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges.
Planteen, 37, is accused of three counts of first-degree assault, three of unlawful use of a weapon, two of kidnapping in the first-degree and one each of coercion and attempted murder. The alleged victim in all counts is Planteen's onetime roommate, Terry Trask.
Planteen was arrested in the early morning of Feb. 11, 2018, at the home he and Trask shared in the 64000 block of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Trask told police he talked to Planteen earlier about Planteen moving out. He said Planteen later attacked him with the hammer as he slept, according to Bulletin archives.
Trask was eventually able to reach a baseball bat, which he used to fend off Planteen until authorities arrived. Planteen was arrested and Trask was taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries.
Planteen has spent much of the time since then under evaluation at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.
Planteen's attorney, Shawn Kollie, on Monday told the court he is awaiting another mental health evaluation that will determine if Planteen can be found guilty except for insanity.
