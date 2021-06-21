On Sunday, three separate wildfires started by burning RVs were reported at dispersed campsites on public land outside La Pine.
Firefighters from multiple agencies were able to access the fires before any could become the next state conflagration, but as fire season kicks off in Oregon, Mike Supkis, chief of La Pine Rural Fire Protection District, notes this time they were lucky.
"It really is concerning that in the course of two years we've had six fires, three of them major fires that really ran, right next to this community," Supkis said.
Sunday's fires, which burned only a few acres in total, are considered suspicious and the law enforcement investigation into their cause remains open.
The first call to 911 was made around 5:37 a.m., when columns of smoke were seen near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Rosland Road just a few hundred yards north of La Pine.
The property is owned by the Bureau of Land Management and home to a number of transient camps, parked RVs and abandoned vehicles. Responding personnel on Sunday experienced difficulty accessing the area due to rough terrain and lack of roads, Supkis said.
On Sunday morning, fire personnel arrived to discover two unoccupied RVs, about a quarter-mile apart, in flames.
Crews contained both fires before either could burn much of the surrounding wildland. Both RVs were destroyed, and there were no reported injuries. A mid-50s temperature, moderate humidity and low wind contributed to the positive outcome, Supkis said.
At 3:17 p.m., firefighters in a Central-Oregon based Forest Service engine traveling on Highway 97 spotted smoke about a mile away, west of the highway in the Jack Pine Loop area just south of La Pine.
Firefighters with various agencies again had difficulty accessing the source of the smoke. And again, the source of the smoke was discovered: an unoccupied RV engulfed in flames. This fire burned about an acre before it was contained.
"There's a big black hole in the forest right now," Supkis said.
Sunday's efforts around La Pine required the cooperation of numerous fire agencies: La Pine Fire, Crescent Rural Fire Protection District, Bend Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Department of Forestry, Walker Range Fire Patrol and Sunriver Fire Department. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office evacuated several dispersed campgrounds in the area.
Last year, three fires of at least 35 acres burned in the same area east of La Pine. The largest of the three was 335 acres.
In addition to the six fires in the past two years, La Pine Fire has responded to various medical calls at self-built campgrounds tucked away in the forest off trails and dirt lanes.
"It is an issue, and it concerns us greatly," Supkis said. "Someone's going to get hurt or injured, and it is very, very difficult to get help to these people, and to get them out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.