Three Bend officers are on leave and a 29-year-old Bend woman is hospitalized in serious condition following a police shooting on U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend early Monday morning.
Danielle Nicole Bower was shot following a police pursuit that began around 3 a.m. at the emergency department of St. Charles Bend, according to Bend Police, which issued its first information on the incident around 10:40 a.m.
An officer there for an unrelated incident was flagged down by hospital security officers who asked for assistance with Bower, who was acting in an “erratic manner” and had blood on her.
They attempted to contact her but she drove away in a white Dodge Caravan over curbs and across landscaping and grass. She led officers on a pursuit through Bend east on Highway 20 toward Brothers. Her van left the road near milepost 39 and came to a stop.
Officers were attempting to arrest Bower when she was shot. They rendered aid to her and requested medical personnel. When they learned an air ambulance was unavailable, officers decided to transport Bower back to St. Charles Bend for medical care in one of their patrol vehicles. They handed her off to waiting medics east of Bend and the transport to the hospital was completed.
Bower is being treated for “serious” injuries.
Highway 20 was closed for hours after the shooting.
Oregon State Police is the lead investigating agency. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel will determine whether the officers on leave appropriately used deadly force on Bower.
