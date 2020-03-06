Three people were arrested and more than 350 marijuana plants and 216 pounds of processed marijuana were seized by police in a coordinated raid Thursday in Deschutes County.
In addition, 17 pounds of marijuana extract, $127,000 in cash and multiple firearms were seized when search warrants were executed at properties in Sunriver, Bend and Redmond, according to a release by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Marie Kirkendall, 40, and Joshua Leo Lippincott, 42, were arrested on suspicion of the same charges: unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful distribution of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful manufacture of a marijuana product, unlawful distribution of a marijuana product and unlawful possession of a marijuana product.
Redmond resident Ryder Bye, 44, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of marijuana, unlawful distribution of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Search warrants were served on a residence south of Sunriver, a residence and property on Bozeman Trail east of Bend, a residence on NW 15th Street in Redmond and a storage unit in northwest Redmond.
