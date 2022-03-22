MADRAS — The third co-defendant in the killing of Redmond man Brian Jones smiled when his sentencing concluded Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Salbador Angeles Robinson, who never denied his role in Jones’ death, was relieved to be headed to prison so he can begin his sentence, his attorney told the court.
Judge Annette Hillman went along with a plea deal calling for 20 years incarceration when Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit robbery. The first 17 years will be a “solid” sentence in which he won’t be able to work toward early release.
Robinson’s case would have likely concluded earlier had his two co-defendants also accepted responsibility, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche told the judge.
“Mr. Robinson did a very heinous act; however, his response has been as honorable as possible given the circumstances,” LeRiche said.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Robinson, Theresa Winishut and Stephanie Belgard devised a plan to rob Jones and steal his car.
Robinson, 28, told police the group did not expect Jones to fight back so fiercely. Robinson subsequently stabbed him once in the chest.
The group dumped his body by the side of Danube Road near U.S. Highway 26 south of Warm Springs, and he was discovered early the next day.
The trio was apprehended after police located Jones’ 2005 Toyota Corolla outside Winishut’s home in Warm Springs.
Belgard, 38, and Winishut, 28, were each sentenced to five-year prison terms at hearings earlier this year.
Robinson’s attorney, Geoffrey Gokey, said it was a crime fueled by methamphetamine and LSD.
“He’s very sorry,” Gokey told the court. “He’s a relatively young man and he can come out of this with some of his life left.”
Jones, 52, left behind a wife and adult son.
A letter from his son, Tylor, was read to the court.
“I would not wish the murder of a family member on my worst enemy,” he wrote. “It breaks my heart knowing I will never be able to talk to my father again because of something so senseless and unnecessary.”
