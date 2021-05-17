A Texas man will serve eight years in prison in Oregon for sexually abusing a woman in Bend in 2018.
Bradley Austin Montgomery, 29, was sentenced Monday, one week after a jury found him guilty following a short trial in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
On Nov. 23, 2018, Montgomery was in Bend to attend a relative's funeral and staying at the apartment of different relative, who is married to the victim.
Around 2:30 a.m. that morning, the relative called 911 to say Montgomery had just raped his wife.
After claiming he didn't remember the incident, Montgomery told police the sexual contact was consensual.
He was arrested and he pleaded not guilty. His trial was held May 12-14. Prosecutors presented DNA evidence and the 911 call from the night of the incident. The victim and her husband both testified.
The jury found him guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault and one of first-degree sodomy, and not guilty of two lesser charges.
On Monday, the victim provided a written impact statement to the court. She worried she'd be too nervous to speak the words, even over the phone, her victim advocate said.
"What Mr. Montgomery did that night will always be with me," she wrote. "I have a hard time trusting anybody in my home or around my children. This was a man that I trusted, a man that was family. If someone that I trusted could attack me in my own home how can I possibly trust someone again?"
Montgomery was sentenced to 100 months in prison, a term in line with Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines for serious crimes. He was ordered to register as a sex offender.
