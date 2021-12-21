Around 3:30 p.m. March 20, Spidle called 911 from a camp in the Juniper Ridge area in northeast Bend to report being stabbed in the neck.
Douglas himself called 911 shortly after to report stabbing a man who had attacked him.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found Spidle with multiple stab wounds and he was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Spidle had accompanied a woman with a restraining order against Douglas. They had been in communication about bringing Douglas’ belongings to the camp that day.
Deputies did not believe Douglas’ explanation that Spidle had attacked him. Douglas was arrested for attacking Spidle “unprovoked.”
Douglas was arrested again two months later on charges he violated a restraining order by attempting to contact his wife.
Douglas' attempted murder trial concluded Friday.
Douglas took the stand in his defense and asserted he acted in self-defense. Other witnesses included Spidle and Douglas' wife. Forensic scientist Kori Barnum, witness for the state, discussed blood spatter analysis, and biomechanics expert Wilson Hayes testified for the defense.
In the end, the jury found Douglas guilty of all counts: attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Douglas appeared Tuesday for sentencing. He did not wish to make a statement.
Spidle, 39, is a resident of Edgewood, Washington. He did not attend Tuesday's sentencing hearing.
