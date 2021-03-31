A Terrebonne resident is accused of trying to kill a man this month with a knife.
Marion Amador Douglas, 42, appeared Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court by video from the Deschutes County jail. He’s been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Attempted murder and first-degree assault are Measure 11 offenses, subject to mandatory minimum sentencing in Oregon.
On March 20, Douglas allegedly used a knife to attack Casey Cameron Spidle, the listed victim for all charges in Douglas’ indictment.
Douglas was assigned a public defender. His plea hearing is scheduled for April 12.
