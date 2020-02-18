A Terrebonne man faces a slew of criminal charges after allegedly firing at a veteran Oregon City police sergeant responding to a domestic violence call.
Beau N. Wilcox, 32, is being held at the Clackamas County Jail on allegations of first-degree attempted murder, harassment and domestic violence charges in connection with the confrontation that unfolded about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday at a home in the 18000 block of Paulson Drive in Oregon City.
Police received a call about Wilcox damaging property and threatening family members, said Oregon City police Capt. Shaun Davis. Wilcox was in the home with his parents, his wife and the couple’s children, ages 1 and 2, at the time, Davis said.
As officers approached the home, they heard “a lot of yelling from inside the house, glass breaking and what they believed was a gun being racked," Davis said.
Sgt. Matthew Paschall, who has worked for the police department for 22 years, “took a position of cover” behind a truck parked in front of the house, Davis said.
“He could see into the door, which was open,” Davis said. “He saw Beau bring down a rifle towards him so he ducked down for cover behind the truck and Beau fired off one round, striking the truck.”
He said Wilcox eventually walked out of the house and was “confrontational” and “threatening.” Officers used a Taser and arrested him.
Paschall wasn’t injured. “We are extremely thankful he was not hurt,” Davis said.
Wilcox’s next court appearance is Friday.
