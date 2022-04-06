The Bend high school student who caused his friend's death driving drunk last summer at Wickiup Reservoir will create a memorial near the crash scene as a special condition of his probation.
The Bulletin does not identify juvenile defendants unless they are charged as adults. The driver in this case was 17 on June 28, the date of the wreck that killed Anthony J. Bryant "AJ" Clough, 17.
The driver, who turned 18 last month, was charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence of intoxicants and other counts. His case recently concluded in the juvenile justice system with an agreement to serve 12 months probation.
He was assigned the standard conditions ordered in most juvenile cases along with some special terms ordered in his case. Standard conditions include not leaving the state without permission, agreeing to random drug tests, writing a "letter of responsibility," having no contact with the victim's family and abiding by a 9 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew.
Writing a two-page letter of responsibility is an exercise intended to demonstrate the youth understands who his actions harmed, and how, according to a representative of the county juvenile department.
As a special condition of his probation, the driver in this case agreed to create a memorial to his friend at Wickiup Reservoir.
On June 28, a late-night gathering of young people at the reservoir, 50 miles southwest of Bend, turned tragic just before midnight. Emergency personnel were called to a report of a vehicle upside down in the water.
Deschutes County sheriff's deputy Kevin Duryea arrived to find more than a dozen teenagers who'd been partying near the water's edge, according to his official report. Most admitted to police to drinking Truly hard seltzers and Smirnoff malt beverages earlier that night.
Witnesses said at some point, someone at the party had said, "let's go drifting," and a group of five 16- and 17-year-olds got into a 2008 Ford F-150 truck.
"(The driver) drove his vehicle in a reckless manner, purposely causing it to lose traction in the soft sand, in an attempt to 'drift,'" Duryea wrote. "It was impossible to orient their direction as the dust and sand kicked up was completely blocking anyone's ability to see."
The truck rolled and entered the water. Clough was unable to escape. His body was inside the truck when it was pulled from the lake nearly six hours later.
The driver displayed several signs of impairment and failed several roadside sobriety tests, according to Duryea. He was cited with five offenses: criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Clough was born in Lakeland, Florida, and moved with his family to the Bend area at age 2. He had two older sisters.
He attended an alternative school though he hoped to return to Mountain View High School for his senior year. He received his driver’s license four days before his death.
Clough's mother, Lynelle, has filed a $35 million wrongful death lawsuit. She names as defendants the driver, the young man who bought the alcohol that night, Walmart — which allegedly sold the alcohol — and several of the public agencies with a management role at the reservoir.
The lawsuit is pending, with several of the defendants having filed denials.
