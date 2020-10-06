A 17-year-old Bend boy was arrested for allegedly firing a flare gun in the direction of President Donald Trump supporters who stopped to confront people protesting their caravan downtown Saturday night, Bend Police said.
A video of the incident was posted to the Facebook page of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly. It shows the protesters gathering along NW Wall Street and exchanging heated words with members of the Trump caravan, who honk high-tone car horns and rev their engines as people dined outdoors downtown. Throughout the video some protesters are seen placing stickers on the vehicles of Trump supporters.
Twenty-five minutes into the video, sometime after 6 p.m., a 22-year-old man stops driving in the middle of NW Wall Street at NW Minnesota Avenue to confront a person who had placed a sticker on his large four-door truck that was flying a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flag out the back, known as a Gadsden flag.
During the ensuing argument between counter-protesters and the occupants of the truck, police say the 17-year-old bystander allegedly fired a hunter-orange flare gun in the direction of a 22-year-old passenger of the truck, but missed.
Two young men chase after the teenager, the video shows.
Sometime after firing the flare gun, the boy allegedly used it “as a blunt instrument” and struck the truck’s passenger, Bend Police said, though that incident is not seen in the Facebook video.
“He just shot, uh, something,” Riccardo Waites, a founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, says in the video.
The teenager ran off and the Trump supporters returned to their truck and drove off, police said.
“We’ll f- — you up,” one of them yells from his window.
Several people dining outdoors at Bos Taurus were also nearly struck by the flare, as was a 68-year-old female bicyclist who had stopped to watch, according to Bend Police.
Bend Police officers later learned the name of a suspect and arrested him Monday evening on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree aggravated assault, discharging a weapon in city limits, reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon. He was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Resource Center.
The boy’s name was not released by police, nor were the names of the alleged victims.
The flare gun has not been located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.