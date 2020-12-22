A large police operation aimed at drug trafficking in Central Oregon recently took down several people suspected of supplying the region with heroin and methamphetamine. But law enforcement officials say one of the region’s more prolific drug traffickers is still on the loose, and they fear she is now outside the region.
Krista Jeanne Vela, 37, of Bend, has been arrested several times before with large quantities of narcotics. On Dec. 3, she's said to have slipped away while three men allegedly involved in a drug pickup were arrested.
“Is she the top dealer in our area? No, but she is one of the bigger ones,” said Lt. Ken Mannix of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement task force. “Of course, when one falls, there’s always one or two who pop right up to take their place.”
Earlier this month, the CODE team announced the arrests of three adults suspected of various drug distribution and weapons charges. The amount seized represents one of the biggest drug busts in Central Oregon in recent memory, Mannix said — 36 pounds of methamphetamine and six pounds of heroin.
Throughout the fall, the CODE team tracked Vela’s organization, which is described by law enforcement agencies as a large-scale drug operation trafficking commercial quantities of meth and heroin throughout Central Oregon, to Portland and out of state.
Police say Vela made frequent trips out of the area, including trips to Mexico, where she allegedly would acquire large quantities of narcotics and return to Deschutes County to sell the product for profit.
Mannix said evidence obtained during the investigation revealed a complex organization with a defined command and control structure. Vela had a network of individuals assigned different roles in the organization, Mannix said.
In October, police in Montana pulled over Vela in her Audi Q7 and discovered six pounds of meth, a press release from the CODE team states. That case remains active.
In mid-November, detectives with CODE learned a local dealer was allegedly being supplied with a pound of meth from Vela, according to court documents. They also learned Vela was also the subject of a federal investigation and agents were already tracking her phone, court records state.
An agent with the Department of Homeland Security informed the CODE team Vela was currently traveling north through California from Mexico. She’d flown from Mazatlán to Tijuana, then crossed the border on foot.
Detectives waited in La Pine for her white Audi to pass on the highway and pulled her over when she hit town. A police dog allegedly detected the smell of narcotics, though no drugs were found in the vehicle. Police say Vela had six cellphones with her at the time.
For the next four days, CODE detectives tailed her as she made various stops around Bend. Police believe that at some point during the first day, Vela discovered she was being followed because she rented a room at a hotel in Bend and did not return to the hotel she was renting in Sunriver.
While driving back to Sunriver, police say Vela made several “heat checks” to see if she was being followed. A heat check is a countersurveillance maneuver involving taking random turns and circling back to an original direction of travel.
Officers staked out the Sunriver hotel. When Vela returned, she noticed a CODE detective and said something to him, though court records do not state what it was.
On the afternoon of Dec. 3, detectives with the CODE team moved on two people allegedly seen moving three pieces of luggage to a vehicle parked outside Sunriver Resort — Jeral Johns, 43, of Rainier; and Stormy Wooldridge, 25, of Astoria, according to court records and the CODE team release.
Johns told police a friend had called and offered him $1,000 to transport luggage in Central Oregon. He said Wooldridge was “some bag b----h” he’d brought along. About a mile away, Lonny Baker, 31, of Otis, was contacted in a vehicle in a separate parking lot. Police say Baker was acting as a lookout for Johns and Woolridge, court records state.
All three were taken to Deschutes County jail, where they remain.
Inside the luggage, police say they found 36 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 6 pounds of heroin, U.S. currency, scales, packaging material and other items associated with the drug trade. Vela’s 2017 Audi Q7 was seized for civil forfeiture.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deschutes County 911 Dispatch at 541-693-6911.
