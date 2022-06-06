The Redmond man charged with murder in the death of an apparent stranger whose body was left in a tractor bucket near Sisters likely suffers from mental illness, attorneys in his case said Monday.
Alexander Mark Smith, 22, was arraigned in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Monday, appearing by video from the Deschutes County jail wearing a suicide prevention smock. He’s accused of second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Tina Klein-Lewis, whose body was found by her boyfriend May 31 in a tractor bucket on property on Cloverdale Road.
“I want to share with the court that we have concerns about his ability to aid and assist,” said Joel Wirtz, a public defender whose firm was appointed to represent Smith.
Wirtz said staff members from his office met with Smith at the jail Monday afternoon.
Smith was given a date for his next court appearance, June 13. He waived his right to argue for his release from jail ahead of trial.
Smith is a 2018 Redmond High School graduate. He was a student at Oregon State University until earlier this year, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith on Friday after responding to a report from an unknown caller on Jordan Road who said a man nearby, Smith, needed medical attention.
According to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, Smith had no known relationship with Klein-Lewis.
Smith is charged in four other open cases, all involving allegations of trespassing at locations in Redmond and Sisters in the past three weeks. The trespassing arrests were May 14, 16, 28 and June 3, the date of Smith’s arrest.
“It does appear that mental health is an issue for this defendant,” prosecutor Brittany Haver told the judge at Smith’s arraignment.
The district attorney’s office intends to present the case to a grand jury, Hummel said in a news release.
Several relatives of Klein-Lewis attended the hearing and did not address the judge.
