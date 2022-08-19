dhb
Police enter a southwest Bend home during the investigation of a double homicide on Thursday. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

The man accused in the killing of two Bend teenagers earlier this week was arraigned Friday.

Wesley Abel Brady, 41, is accused of two charges of first-degree murder, according to his indictment filed earlier Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He's additionally charged with one count of sexually abusing the corpse of one of the victims.

Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.

