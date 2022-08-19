The man accused in the killing of two Bend teenagers earlier this week was arraigned Friday.
Wesley Abel Brady, 41, is accused of two charges of first-degree murder, according to his indictment filed earlier Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He's additionally charged with one count of sexually abusing the corpse of one of the victims.
For now, he's being held without bail at the Deschutes County jail in the deaths of Angela Alexus Pastorino, 18, and her boyfriend of about a year, Alfredo P. Hernandez, 18.
On the murder charges, Brady faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The abuse of a corpse charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He was assigned to be represented by the defense consortium Bend Attorney Group.
Deschutes County's latest homicide case was reported Thursday by Bend Police. Detectives say two bodies were found by a homeowner in a garage on Mount Faith Place in southwest Bend on Wednesday.
The homeowner told police Pastorino, Hernandez and Brady had been working on home improvement projects at her home. Police believe a physical altercation took place between Brady and Hernandez before Brady killed both teenagers Tuesday.
Brady was arrested after allegedly returning to the home as detectives processed the crime scene Wednesday night.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.