A California man arrested in May in a fraudulent contractor scheme he allegedly ran in Deschutes and Crook counties has been arrested for a second time on new charges, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, June 23, Jacob Quesada was arrested on new charges when five additional cases of alleged fraud came to light after the initial investigation and arrest, which occurred on May 27. Quesada had been released on bail after the earlier arrest, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp, a spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Quesada mainly used Facebook to advertise his handyman services and went by several names including Jay Q, Jay Que, Jacob Quesada or Jay Winz, according to the sheriff’s office. He advertised services for residential and commercial flooring, decking and painting installations. Quesada is not licensed or insured to conduct these services in Oregon.
Victims of the scam claimed they provided down payments during an in-person meeting, according to the release, but Quesada never returned in some cases. In other instances, he began a project and would discontinue his work before completion, or the work was sub-standard.
According to the release, detectives believe there may be additional victims and ask members of the public to come forward if they suspect they are victims of fraud. Reports can be made to Vander Kamp at 541-550-4869.
The Oregon Construction Contractors Board maintains a website to check contractor licenses at http://search.ccb.state.or.us/search/
