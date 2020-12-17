Rather than defunding police, a major challenge ahead of the next Bend City Council might be defining police, according to an analysis of a recent survey.
“Respondent feedback appears to show a lack of clarity and agreement on the role and responsibilities of Bend Police Department,”’ reads a city staff report on the Law Enforcement Community Input Project, which was intended to study the public's attitudes toward police.
By way of example, the city’s independent consultant Wendy Boyer, author of the survey, said many Bend residents think the department’s top priority should be enforcing traffic laws, specifically drivers speeding on the Bend Parkway and running red lights. Others want increased officer visibility in neighborhoods and parks to reduce drug use. But the top two concerns for the community were the issues of mental health and homelessness, which as Boyer notes are not traditionally seen as the purview of law enforcement.
The community input was discussed at Wednesday night’s council meeting. With a new council majority taking over in January, the briefing was intended as much for the four incoming councilors who campaigned on progressive reform, including to law enforcement.
The survey received online feedback from 937 people, answers from an online listening session attended by 14 people and anonymous input from 74 employees of the Bend Police Department.
The feedback was taken between Sept. 8 and Oct. 16 — several months after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police, which sparked protests against police violence across the country.
Prior to the meeting, councilors didn’t have a chance to view the raw survey answers, only a 16-page summary provided by city staff. Still, incoming councilor Anthony Broadman said the overview he read tracked with what he heard throughout the summer and what he still hears around Bend.
“We’re asking our peace officers to do too much, and at the same time we’re demanding a lot of law enforcement, and I think the responses in the summary reflect that,” Broadman said.
Participants were asked four questions, including what were their experiences with Bend Police and how could the department better serve the community.
Fifty-six percent of respondents rated their experience with Bend Police as “positive,” 35.5% answered “neutral” or “minimal,” and 8.5% said “negative.”
Outgoing councilor Bill Moseley said he hopes the city can find a way to statistically validate the responses to see if they reflect the opinion of the community as a whole.
“This really just tells us there was a segment of the residents who volunteered to offer information, who may be more or less passionate than the average person," Moseley told the council Wednesday.
Though some respondents called for defunding the department to support other community priorities, like social services, mental health resources and childcare, a majority called for an increase in funding, with some calling for it to go toward de-escalation and diversity training and new equipment like body cameras.
According to Boyer, the two “high-level” themes from the survey responses show a need for role clarity, including what role should Bend Police play in the community, and "appreciation for officers."
“The majority of respondents shared positive experiences with the Bend Police Department and described them as helpful and friendly,” reads the survey overview.
Bend Police officers were asked a different set of open-ended questions than residents.
They cited a perceived lack of support from the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office for dropping cases forwarded by Bend Police.
Asked how officers could best address homelessness in the community, officers cited increased support for Bend Police's Community Response Team, a mental-health focused “co-responder” program similar to Eugene Police Department’s CAHOOTS program, though smaller in scale.
A separate policing survey, Community Attitudes Toward Public Safety, is now out to Bend residents. That study is run every two years on behalf of Bend Police by criminology researchers at Portland State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.