The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned Oregon’s controversial nonunanimous jury law, ruling jury verdicts in state courts must be unanimous.
The 6-3 decision is expected to have a widespread impact in Oregon, the only remaining state to allow nonunanimous verdicts. Hundreds and possibly thousands of inmates could be entitled to have their charges set aside.
Hours after the ruling was issued in Ramos v. Louisiana, defense attorneys in Central Oregon began filing motions to release inmates who were convicted.
The court decision reversed a 1972 Oregon decision, Apodaca v. Oregon, that upheld nonunanimous jury verdicts in state criminal cases. Oregon’s law dates to a 1934 voter initiative and was widely condemned as racist for trying to minimize the input of minorities seated on juries.
Legal authorities now say the big question will be whether the Ramos decision will apply retroactively. If it does, someone who has been convicted and lost an appeal could go back and argue for a new trial.
Defense lawyers contacted by The Bulletin were thrilled with the ruling.
“This is a momentous decision,” said Eugene-area defense attorney Michael W. Seidel. “This will really shake things up in the state of Oregon.”
When the U.S. Supreme Court announced last year it would hear the case, defense attorneys in Crook and Jefferson counties began asking judges to disallow nonunanimous verdicts in their cases. These requests were all denied, but defense attorney Jennifer Kimble said the fact the lawyers asked should now help their cases on appeal.
“It’s certainly our position that (for) anyone sitting in prison right now as the result of a nonunanimous verdict, the court and the DA should absolutely take another look at whether or not they should get another trial,” Kimble said.
Bend defense attorney Erick Ward filed motions objecting to nonunanimous verdicts in every serious felony case he worked over the past 11 years.
On Monday, he called the Ramos decision a vindication.
“It’s bittersweet because it really gives Oregon a black eye,” Ward wrote to The Bulletin. “Oregon enacted a constitutionally faulty law for racially motivated reasons. We then refused to recognize or remedy that reality for many years, despite the increasing loneliness of our position. So, it’s disappointing and unfortunate that our wonderful state is painted with that brush and that we failed to correct this on our own.”
Preparing for the decision
Despite its expected major impact, the Ramos decision was not unexpected. Oregon was the last state in the country to allow nonunanimous verdicts. Louisiana did away with the practice in 2019. Oregon’s top prosecutor, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel both announced they had prepared for Monday’s ruling.
“We have been working closely for months with our appellate courts and with the leadership of the criminal defense bar to plan our case review and the judicial process that will ensue,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “We will also need to be in contact with the many crime victims and their families who are impacted by this decision.”
Juries are not always polled by the district attorney’s office after a verdict, so it’s not known for certain how many people in Deschutes County have been convicted with a verdict that was not unanimous.
In anticipation of the ruling, Hummel had his staff compile a list of cases on appeal that may have had nonunanimous verdicts. Of 14 cases identified, Hummel said he intends to retry four of them. Three are driving under the influence of intoxicants cases. The other is that of Jamie David Worley, who was convicted last year of child sex abuse.
The Worley case has a long and winding procedural history, but Hummel said his office is committed to seeing the case through.
“Yes, retrying four cases will be time consuming, and most significantly, painful and stressful for the victims in the sex abuse case,” Hummel wrote to The Bulletin. “But, as Justice (Neil) Gorsuch said, we cannot perpetuate what we know to be wrong because we fear the consequences of being right. Jury unanimity is one of the bedrocks of our society and is what distinguishes us from most other countries.”
The three dissenting justices were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan.
Sarah Bethany Magness will be retried for felony DUII. The jury voted 10-2 to convict. She’s currently an inmate of the Deschutes County jail, and on Monday, her attorney filed a motion seeking Magness’ release in light of the Ramos decision.
Kenneth William Blue will be retried for felony DUII. In March 2018, he was convicted of DUII, meth possession and reckless driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail. The jury was unanimous on the meth and reckless driving charges and split on the DUII charge.
Daniel Clayton Kotilla will be retried for a felony DUII from 2017. Kotilla was accused of his third DUII in less than 10 years, which under Ballot Measure 73 resulted in him losing his driver’s license for life. He was convicted by nonunanimous jury and sentenced to 10 days jail.
No plans to retry
Hummel will not retry Christopher Allen Shoemaker, who was convicted by a nonunanimous jury of felony assault witnessed by a minor in 2016. Explaining his decision, Hummel said the case features challenging facts and a reluctant victim.
One count will be tossed in the 2018 manslaughter case of David Fincher, who was heavily intoxicated when he caused a collision that killed 2-year-old Marley Peterson and seriously injured several others. Only a reckless driving charge was nonunanimous; all others were unanimous.
Because Fincher remains convicted of numerous serious felony charges, including first-degree manslaughter, he will not be retried, Hummel said.
Defense attorney Shawn Kollie said the decision is unique in that it leaves open the possibility of retrial, while not guaranteeing it.
Kollie praised Hummel for being ahead of the ruling and at the “forefront of criminal justice reform.”
“He has long supported requiring a unanimous verdict,” Kollie wrote to The Bulletin. “Not all his deputy district attorneys have followed his admirable lead in this, but they will have to now.”
After reading the 87-page opinion, Portland-area defense lawyer Rich Cohen cautioned people to “slow down” in their analysis.
“This is a massively important decision, and also a massive decision, a complex decision,” he said. “The majority clearly agrees that nonunanimous jury verdicts are unconstitutional. There’s not necessarily a majority as to all the theories across the board.”
