Police still have not made an arrest in a robbery case that resulted in a manhunt in northeast Bend on June 4, and officials are keeping mum about their progress.
Around 11:45 a.m., a man was pursued by police in the area of NE Second Street and NE Greenwood Avenue following a "strongarm robbery" of El Taquero food cart outside Colima Market. The owner of the business had found the man stealing bills from the cash register and called 911.
The man ran away as numerous officers responded to the scene. Two nearby schools were closed to visitors as a precaution: Juniper Elementary School and Pilot Butte Middle School.
Reached Monday, Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey said the investigation remains open, and no new information will be released.
