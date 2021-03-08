A Springfield man was arraigned Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on charges that include attempted murder and strangulation involving a member of his household.
Cristian Samuel Jensen, 39, has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, strangulation, coercion, fourth-degree assault and menacing.
The state alleges the charges against Jensen constitute domestic violence. The alleged victim in all six counts is the same woman, and all alleged crimes took place on the same day, Feb. 27, in Deschutes County.
Jensen is represented by attorney Andrew Ince. His next scheduled scheduled court appearance is a plea hearing March 29.
