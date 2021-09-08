Michael Boyle, owner of Hop in the Spa in Sisters, thought allegations of sexual abuse were behind him after the Deschutes County District Attorney declined to charge him in July due to insufficient evidence. Now Boyle finds himself back in hot water after 10 more women came forward alleging abuse and a grand jury delivered multiple indictments.
A grand jury Tuesday indicted Boyle on 13 counts of practicing massage without a license, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, and one count of assault in the fourth degree, according to a news release Wednesday from the district attorney's office.
The first court appearance for Boyle, 60, is scheduled for Sept. 23. A judge will inform him of the charges against him at that time. The abuse relates to touching “sexually intimate parts of the body” while giving massages, said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
Hummel said it’s not uncommon for multiple women to come forward after one person alleges abuse.
“People think that something that happened to them was inappropriate, but they think it just happened to them and they don’t want to be the sole person to come forward because then all the focus is on them and they are rightfully reluctant to take on that all alone,” said Hummel.
The first case was dismissed because Hummel said after an investigation it was determined that what Boyle had done “skirted the line” but was not a crime.
Hummel said when multiple women come forward, it gives others “courage” to do the same.
“We see this a lot with sexual assault,” said Hummel.
In July, Hummel told The Bulletin he wasn't certain he could prove the allegations against Boyle beyond a reasonable doubt, but said the woman's complaint that initiated the arrest was "not frivolous."
"I'm not saying he didn't do it, and I give the complaining witness credit: he is not a licensed massage therapist," Hummel said at the time.
Boyle did not respond to calls made by The Bulletin on Wednesday.
In July, Boyle told The Bulletin he spoke to Hummel and the district attorney told him he was "damn lucky I let you go."
"Number 1, we don't do massage, and Number 2, everything we do has been approved by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists," Boyle told The Bulletin in July, noting that he might sue the county. "What this has cost me and my family in terms of our reputations will take years to get back."
