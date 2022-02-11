About 12:25 p.m., Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded to a skier injury, according to Leigh Capozzi, spokeswoman for Mt. Bachelor.
The skier, a 66-year-old man, was not identified.
Ski patrol assessed his injuries and called 911 to request a medical helicopter. The man was transported from a landing zone in the West Village parking lot. The helicopter was called off after the man was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. William Bailey said sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an adult male unconscious with CPR in progress.
“Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends,” Capozzi wrote in a statement.
Capozzi added that the man was wearing a helmet.
Friday’s incident marks the second fatality at Mt. Bachelor this season. A 28-year-old skier died in a tree well in late December. That man was the fourth tree-well related fatality at Mt. Bachelor since 2019, and the fifth since 2002, according to Bulletin accounts.
In January 2021, 9-year-old Brecken Boice of Tacoma died after suffering head injuries in a long fall starting near the summit.
Tree wells are created when a hollow space under deep snow forms around the base of a tree. Skiers can fall in, usually headfirst, and quickly suffocate.
