Wildlife authorities say a Christmas Valley man used his truck to run into six pronghorn antelope in a “thrill kill” poaching incident in April.
Michael Scott Phillips, 48, is an inmate of the Lake County Jail, charged with aggravated animal abuse, taking an animal and wasting a game mammal.
He’s charged in two other open criminal criminal cases.
A tipster called Oregon State Police’s poaching hotline to say Phillips had allegedly bragged about using his truck to intentionally drive into a small herd of pronghorn, including one male and five females and a pregnant doe, according to OSP Lt. Tim Schwartz.
Troopers reportedly found the grisly scene on Fossil Lake Road near Christmas Valley. The buck’s horns had been removed and one doe was eviscerated with a knife, the unborn fawn removed and placed on its mother’s carcass, according to police.
Police searched Phillips' home in May and recovered horns and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
Phillips allegedly admitted he accelerated to 60 mph before striking the antelope. He reportedly said he did it because he “hates” pronghorn.
This incident comes after three Oregon men were cited in May for allegedly poaching 27 big game animals in multiple counties over the past two years. They were also caught when a citizen called OSP’s Turn In Poachers line.
