A Bend man was arrested Wednesday night following an accusation he sexually abused a female customer at the spa he owns, where he allegedly gave illegal massages, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested Michael Patrick Boyle, 60, on suspicion of third-degree sex abuse and harassment. He was also arrested on suspicion of three counts of performing massages without a valid state license, according to the sheriff's office. Boyle owns Hop in the Spa on W. Cascade Avenue in Sisters.
Calls to Boyle and Hop in the Spa were not returned Thursday. Boyle has yet to be charged in circuit court, and no future court dates are listed in the state criminal justice database.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about Hop in the Spa to call deputy Michael Hudson at 541-693-6911 in reference to case 21-30013.
