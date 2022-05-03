Deschutes courthouse (copy)
The Deschutes County Courthouse.

A Sisters man accused of intentionally driving into an injured deer was caught after posting a video of it to Snapchat.

Jaden Harvey Wiles, 18, is charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court with first-degree animal abuse and failing to perform the duties of a driver, in addition to two wildlife violations for an incident that allegedly took place Feb. 2 in Sisters.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Wiles was caught after someone reported viewing a disturbing video filmed and posted by Wiles.

The clip in question reportedly shows Wiles driving on N. Locust Street as a deer limped in the road.

"Are you struggling?" he reportedly said. "Here let me help ... you look like you're struggling. Let me help you out."

Wiles then ran over the deer in the road and said, "You ain't f-----g struggling anymore."

He posted this video to Snapchat and shared it with a friend, Hummel said.

He was cited by Oregon State Police and charged last week in circuit court.

A voicemail left for Wiles was not returned. He is not currently represented by an attorney, according to court records.

He's scheduled to be arraigned May 25.

