A Sisters man accused of intentionally driving into an injured deer was caught after posting a video of it to Snapchat.
Jaden Harvey Wiles, 18, is charged in Deschutes County Circuit Court with first-degree animal abuse and failing to perform the duties of a driver, in addition to two wildlife violations for an incident that allegedly took place Feb. 2 in Sisters.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Wiles was caught after someone reported viewing a disturbing video filmed and posted by Wiles.
The clip in question reportedly shows Wiles driving on N. Locust Street as a deer limped in the road.
"Are you struggling?" he reportedly said. "Here let me help ... you look like you're struggling. Let me help you out."
Wiles then ran over the deer in the road and said, "You ain't f-----g struggling anymore."
He posted this video to Snapchat and shared it with a friend, Hummel said.
He was cited by Oregon State Police and charged last week in circuit court.
A voicemail left for Wiles was not returned. He is not currently represented by an attorney, according to court records.
He's scheduled to be arraigned May 25.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.