A Sisters attorney will lose his law license for a year after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld the findings of a state disciplinary committee.
For engaging in a frivolous and futile legal campaign that cost several Sisters parents more than $120,000 in attorney fees, Marlin Ard was found in April to have violated Oregon’s rule of professional conduct prohibiting behavior “prejudicial to the administration of justice.” He appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court, which on Dec. 30 issued its ruling.
“In determining the appropriate sanction, the court considered the duty violated by respondent’s misconduct, his mental state, the injury caused, aggravating and mitigating circumstances, and its own applicable case law,” stated a release by the court.
Ard’s misconduct relates to his pro bono representation of Niklas Goertzen, onetime coach of the Sisters High School girls soccer team.
Goertzen was hired as coach in 2007. He achieved some success, being named Oregon 4A coach of the year in 2011. The next year, his contract with the district was not renewed.
Goertzen claims a cabal of parents conspired to oust him because their daughters were not getting enough playing time on the varsity squad.
Goertzen sued the district in 2012 for breach of contract and other claims. Ard got involved in 2013, and took to representing Goetzen with zeal, accusing parents of lying and falsely asserting he had evidence to prove it. The lawsuit was dismissed that year.
In 2014, Ard again sued the district on Goertzen’s behalf, claiming to have new evidence parents wrongfully interfered with Goertzen’s coaching contract. Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Beth Bagley dismissed the second lawsuit and ordered Ard pay the couple $24,000 in attorney fees, citing a law against frivolous lawsuits.
Ard responded by filing a state ethics complaint and a $1.25-million federal lawsuit against Bagley, claiming she failed to disclose she was friends with one of the Sisters soccer parents involved in the Goertzen matter. Ard’s only evidence of this was a screenshot showing Bagley’s page might have been viewed by the parent, Merry Ann Moore.
Bagley denied being friends with Moore, and the lawsuit and ethics complaint against her were quickly thrown out.
Last year, attorneys for the Oregon State Bar filed a complaint against Ard, saying he left a “trail of devastation in his wake.”
A state disciplinary committee ordered Ard be suspended from the practice of law for a year. Ard did not accept the penalty and appealed to the final authority, the state Supreme Court.
Ard called the suspension retaliation for representing Goertzen and angering “certain Deschutes County judges,” he wrote to The Bulletin.
“The suspension is unlawful and I will certainly be challenging it,” Ard wrote. “The order is unsupported by any evidence or valid reasoning (by its own admission), and is unlawful. I will be challenging its validity with several filing which I intend to make within the next couple of weeks.”
Because his suspension is longer than six months, he will have to go through a more formal reinstatement process, according to a spokeswoman for the bar. He will have to demonstrate to the bar’s board of governors he has the “character and fitness” to practice law.
And que up the bad attorney jokes....
