A member or members of a task force led by the U.S. Marshals Service shot and injured two men in southeast Portland on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Portland police were advised at 10:35 a.m. Monday that the U.S. Marshals Service was looking for a wanted person out of Washington state in inner east Portland. At 2:30 p.m., Portland police responded to a call from the U.S. Marshals of shots fired near the intersection of SE 11th Avenue and SE Ash Street.
A man was seriously injured in the shooting, while another suffered minor injuries, police said. Both men were taken to a hospital.
Police said two women were being detained, but didn’t say why.
Portland police responded to the shooting, but no Portland police officers were involved in the shooting, said Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen. No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, police said. A large number of police vehicles were at the scene Monday afternoon.
Oregon’s Acting U.S. Marshal Pete W. Cajigal confirmed that members of the U.S. Marshals’ Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force “were trying to take a fugitive into custody” when the shooting occurred.
He did not say how many officers fired shots or what the person being sought was wanted for, and he did not provide any additional details on the circumstances that led to the shooting. He said his office would put out additional information Tuesday. “It’s still unfolding,” he said.
The task force, made up of local, state and federal officers and deputy marshals, works to arrest federal fugitives and others sought on arrest warrants.
Members of the U.S. Marshals’ Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force were involved in the Sept. 3, 2020, fatal shooting of Michael Reinhoel outside an apartment complex near Lacey, Wash. Four officers from the multi-agency task force fired more than 30 rounds from two handguns and two rifles at Portland fugitive Michael Reinoehl after they cornered him in his car outside a Washington apartment complex where he had been hiding out.
Reinoehl, 48, a self-described anti-fascist activist, was wanted on a Multnomah County warrant in the fatal downtown Portland shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, 38, after a pro-Trump car caravan on Aug. 29, 2020.
Southeast Sandy Boulevard is closed between 10th and 12th Avenues, while Southeast 11th Avenue is closed between East Burnside Street and Southeast Pine Street due to the police activity. Allen said the streets could be closed for hours.
