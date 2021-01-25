The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying the person who shot at a vehicle at a campsite outside Sisters earlier this month.
The unoccupied green mid-1990s Chevrolet Tahoe was hit multiple times while parked at a long-term camp off U.S. Forest Service Road 1510 approximately five miles west of Sisters. A person reported the incident to the sheriff's office around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 17.
Anyone with information is asked to call the office at 541-693-6911.
