Deschutes County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the person investigators believe is responsible for making a "vague threat" to an unnamed school in Sisters on Thursday. 

Charles Matthew Schmiel, 41, was identified as the man who allegedly made the threat, and the sheriff's office is requesting assistance from the public to locate him, Sgt. Jayson Janes said in a press release Friday. 

Schmiel does not have a permanent address and could possibly be camping somewhere in Deschutes County, the release said. 

The threat was reported to the sheriff’s office in a 911 call at 8:59 a.m. Thursday, prompting the Sisters School District to place its schools in "secure status" for several hours while law enforcement authorities investigated. Students were eventually sent home early. 

The Bulletin reached out to Janes for information about how Schmiel was identified as a suspect, but calls were not returned.

Anyone who has information that could assist police in finding Schmiel may contact the sheriff's office, 541-693-6911. The case number is 22-23618, the release added. 

