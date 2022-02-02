The driver who died after crashing into an embankment Monday night was fleeing from a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputy who had tried to initiate a traffic stop east of Bend.
Authorities described the incident but would not say if the pursuing deputy was in a patrol vehicle outfitted with a tool that shoots an adhesive GPS tracking dart at the fleeing vehicle. The STAR Chase "pursuit management system," fitted in three sheriff's vehicles, is said to lower the risk to drivers and the public by allowing pursuing officers to hang back and apprehend the driver at a safer time and place.
Oregon State Police identified the crash victim as Lisa Marie Peaslee, 50, who was driving a 2014 Toyota Scion on SW Johnson Ranch Road about 7 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.
Instead, she led the officer on a short pursuit, eventually crossing into the southbound lane, striking the embankment on the west side of the road, according to Oregon State Police. She was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries.
Speed and alcohol were factors, OSP said. An open container of alcohol was allegedly found at the crash scene.
Because a police officer was involved in the fatal incident, the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office is investigating. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office would not provide the deputy's name but said the officer is on paid leave pending the investigation.
"This a sad and tragic event for everyone involved," wrote sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes in an email.
District Attorney John Hummel called the investigation "standard operating procedure."
"The fact of me investigating the matter should not necessarily be seen as me thinking there might have been wrongdoing on behalf of the deputy who initiated the stop," Hummel said.
A spokeswoman for Oregon State Police said completing a reconstruction report will take several weeks. "The investigation will cover the crash and all factors leading to it," said Capt. Stephanie Bigman.
Public records list an address on SW Johnson Ranch Road for Lisa Marie Peaslee, formerly of Minnesota and Florida. Peaslee was arrested in 2007 in Florida for leaving the scene of an injury crash.
Vehicle pursuits cause around 360 officer and civilian fatalities and 55,000 injuries each year, according to a study by the National Institute of Justice.
To avoid injury to officers, the public or suspects, deputies in Deschutes County are to engage in pursuits only when necessary, the sheriff's office's pursuit policy states.
Pursuits involving Central Oregon law enforcement agencies were once governed by an intergovernmental agreement that emerged in the aftermath of a bloody collision that left two dead on the highway near the High Desert Museum, according to Bulletin archives.
The pursuit agreement advised officers engaging in pursuits to routinely consider breaking off the pursuit. The region's police agencies now use their own pursuit policies.
The sheriff's office purchased its first STAR Chase units in 2019. To date, the office has spent $63,900 on STAR Chase units with plans to install the system in seven more vehicles. The comparably sized Bend Police Department has not invested in the technology.
Under the office's STAR Chase policy, provided to The Bulletin in a records request, deploying the GPS dart is considered a use of vehicle force, similar to ramming another vehicle. Deputies may fire the dart at their discretion unless vehicles are traveling above 75 mph, in which case a supervisor's approval is required.
STAR Chase has been successfully deployed three times since the units were put in service, according to sheriff's spokesman Janes.
• In April, STAR Chase was deployed during a pursuit outside of Sisters. The chase was discontinued and the vehicle was tracked remotely using the STAR Chase GPS device. The subject Justin Merritt Adair was arrested after the vehicle was determined to be stationary. Merritt was charged with felony eluding a police officer. He allegedly violated his release conditions and a warrant for his arrest remains on file with the court.
• In June, a deputy fired the dart and driver Tasha Delane Winkle immediately stopped. She was arrested and ultimately sentenced to 10 days jail, a 1-year license suspension and 18 months probation.
• In September, STAR Chase was deployed during a pursuit and the vehicle was tracked by GPS. The vehicle which turned out to be a reported stolen truck was abandoned upon contact. The driver remains unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.