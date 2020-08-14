The employee union of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office held a private candidate forum Wednesday evening for the people running for sheriff in the November election.
Not in attendance: Sheriff Shane Nelson.
The union — the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Employee Association — holds a candidate forum before each election at one of its quarterly meetings. This year, to provide social distancing, the meeting was held in a tent outside the Bend Christian Fellowship church south of Bend, and face masks were required.
Nelson and his election opponent, Scott Schaier, were invited about a month ago, Schaier said.
On Tuesday, one day before the forum, Nelson emailed union President Stacy Crawford declining the invitation, citing concerns for COVID-19. It would have been his first appearance alongside Schaier, who declared his candidacy on Feb. 21.
Nelson explained the decision in writing to The Bulletin.
“I had to respectfully turn down the invitation to attend given what is going on with COVID-19 and in person appearances as they relate to the number of people allowed at gatherings,” he wrote.
On Wednesday evening, Schaier attended the forum and fielded questions from the audience of about 40 deputies and non-sworn staff members. They asked Schaier, a Bend Police officer, about chain-of-command issues, what he will do if elected, and his proposed policy on beards and tattoos.
Schaier said the latter is a popular topic among law enforcement officers. The current policy of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office — as well as the Bend Police Department — is that tattoos on officers must not be visible and beards are not allowed, though mustaches are, if kept trim.
Schaier said his policy would be to “absolutely” allow beards, though his mind isn’t made up about tattoos.
Schaier criticized Nelson for declining so close to the date of the union’s forum, which made it difficult to reschedule or move the event to an online platform.
“I think it should be a priority that sheriff’s office staff get to ask questions of Shane and I side-by-side,” he said. “I was definitely disappointed but also kind of shocked that he turned down his own staff.”
Nelson has been criticized by the protest groups Central Oregon Peacekeepers and Central Oregon Diversity Project for refusing to meet with them to discuss police brutality, racial injustice and financial issues. Schaier has met with representatives of both groups.
“The biggest thing people keep saying to me is, where is Sheriff Nelson?” Schaier said. “It’s been radio silence from his office, and I just don’t think that that’s fair.”
Nelson did not respond to a request to respond to Schaier’s comments.
Nelson and Schaier told The Bulletin they would attend the League of Women Voters candidate forum planned for mid-October. No date has been set yet.
The pandemic has limited in-person contact and likely contributed to an overall quieter race for sheriff than in 2016, when Nelson and his opponent, Eric Kozowski, raised a combined $94,000 in campaign donations. Most of it, $73,000, was raised by Nelson.
This time, Schaier has raised $30,696 to Nelson’s $21,067.
Of Schaier’s total, $20,000 comes from a single donor: Bend businessman Lawrence Hatch. Schaier said he’d never met Hatch before Hatch called him last month offering to help his campaign. Schaier said Hatch is close with several sheriff’s office employees and told Schaier, “If they trust you, then so do I.”
The Deschutes County sheriff’s union also held a forum in 2016. Nelson backed out close to the date due to illness, though he answered employee questions in a separate event closer to the election.
This time around, both candidates boast support from prominent local law enforcement officials. Schaier has the support of recently retired Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, his former boss, while Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he supports Nelson
In a statement posted on the “Schaier for Sheriff” website, Porter called out Nelson for a perceived lack of leadership, poor financial management and low morale at the sheriff’s office.
“It’s time for change to bring our Sheriff’s Department out of the 1980s and to elect a sheriff who knows our votes are a clear signal. We must elect a Sheriff who believes the rules apply to them,” Porter wrote.
Hummel donated $750 to Nelson in 2016. He told The Bulletin he supports Nelson this time, as well, though he stopped short of endorsing him.
“That’s such a technical, political word,” Hummel said. “I support the sheriff because we have always worked well together.”
Crawford said the union does not endorse candidates.
