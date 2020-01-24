Allen Gilbert and Anthony Shadley, struck by vehicles in separate incidents Monday and Tuesday as they headed to a Madras warming shelter, were also friends who often walked around town together.
Shadley even provided a witness statement after Gilbert was hit Monday evening. Just over 24 hours later, Shadley was killed in a hit-and-run accident at roughly the same location, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said Friday.
“We’re all astonished,” Adkins said. “I’ve lived here my whole life, and I can’t remember anyone ever being hit there.”
About 6 p.m. Monday, Shadley, 59, Gilbert, 55, and a third man were walking on U.S. Highway 97 toward the Madras warming shelter, which is being held this month at the Cornerstone Baptist Church at 675 NE 10th St.
Gilbert was struck by a 1997 Buick sedan near the intersection with Chestnut Lane, behind Safeway. He was taken to the hospital where he was said to be in critical but stable condition on Tuesday.
No further condition updates have been released by police.
Police interviewed the driver of the Buick and a passenger, as well as Shadley and the third man. They said Gilbert entered the road in an unsafe manner, according to a Madras Police spokesperson.
“He just walked right out in front of them,” one witnesses told police.
The Buick’s driver, whose name has not yet been released by police, also hasn’t been charged, but a criminal investigation is “very much” ongoing, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche said Thursday.
Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Shadley was walking to the warming shelter near the same spot when he was struck by a commercial semitruck that Madras Police allege was being driven by Jose Bernal-Mendoza, 47.
Security footage from a nearby restaurant shows Bernal-Mendoza pulling over briefly before continuing on his way.
By the time he arrived at his next scheduled stop, in Azusa, California, Madras Police officers had learned his identity and contacted his employer.
California authorities arrested him on the spot and began transporting him to Madras to stand trial for Shadley’s death.
Bernal-Mendoza is charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. He’s also charged with reckless driving and failing to respond to the victim of a hit and run accident.
Adkins said he’s familiar with Gilbert and Shadley.
He knew Shadley from a few “minor” criminal arrests. He occasionally gave Shadley rides home.
“He wasn’t a real bad guy,” Adkins said. “He was never a threat to law enforcement.”
Shadley and Gilbert were known to volunteers and guests at the Madras Gospel Mission, according to interim Director Darrell Sumner.
“They would have meals here and stay the night on occasion,” Sumner said.
The Madras warming shelter is a separate entity from the mission. The warming shelter is a night shelter that during the colder months of the year rotates among different churches in Madras.
When the Cornerstone Baptist Church was used as a warming shelter for two months last year, there were no issues, Sumner said.
Sumner said there have been rumors circulating that an overhead street light had gone out, leaving the stretch of highway in question a bit darker than usual.
“That’s purely conjecture,” Sumner said. “But it is kind of dark there.”
The area where the men were hit is near where the speed limit drops from 45 mph to 30 mph, and not all drivers take notice as they travel into Madras at highway speeds.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has no lights in the area in question, spokesperson Peter Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.