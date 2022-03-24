Jason Stevens admits he can be intense, especially he’s discussing his local road district.
The La Pine man has been engaged in a one-man war against the Forest View Special Road District over how it’s chosen to clear trees and brush that could contribute to wildfires. Stevens has been arrested multiple times, at board meetings and outside the board president’s house, and roughed up by an arresting officer. In response, he’s bombarded the board with records requests and noted when the board was out of compliance with rules about government accountability.
It got so bad that at one point board president Larry LaRue and his wife, Cynthia, obtained a restraining order against Stevens that only allowed him to be in the same room with the couple during official board business.
The hubbub prompted Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson to personally investigate Stevens’ complaints against the road district’s board of directors. Nelson would conclude they needed training on public meetings and public records laws.
Records obtained by The Bulletin show Nelson ultimately sided with Stevens on several points and noted Stevens wasn’t the only person frustrated with the board.
“It appears the FVRD board members are in need of some training given the rules and conduct of a road district board that must follow public meeting and public records laws,” Nelson wrote in his report on the matter.
Road districts are local governments responsible for maintaining around two-thirds of the publicly accessible roads in Deschutes County. Of the county’s 19 road districts, the largest is Special Road District No. 1 west of Sunriver, which is big enough to employ a staff of four. Forest View Special Road District is a mid-sized district and contains more than 250 tax lots and 93 email accounts on its owner list.
The district’s board is responsible for maintenance and fire prevention on any right-of-way extending 30 feet in either direction from the center of a road.
Over the past five years, the road district initiated two fuels reduction projects.
The first, the Project Wildfire FireFree program, involved owners performing work on their properties and putting debris near the road for collection. FireFree recommends owners prune limbs on trees six to eight feet up, remove small trees and shrubs under trees and thin trees to a 15-foot spacing. The second project was a contracted job with South County Tree Service to remove lodgepole pines 8 inches in diameter and smaller and space trees 11 feet apart. The contract amount is $1,500 a day and a total of $10,000.
Stevens, 51, moved from Moses Lake, Wash. to La Pine about seven years ago. He lives in a home on Rainbow Drive owned by the estate of his parents, who live in Bend.
Starting in 2017, he objected to how the road district performed road maintenance and fuels reduction on the property, and filed suit seeking $10,000 over his trees. He filed numerous records requests to support his lawsuit, and grew increasingly critical of how the district board responded.
Tensions came to a head during the board’s Sept. 21 meeting, which Stevens attended.
During the public comment period, Stevens read a prepared statement from his cell phone, railing at the board’s fuels reduction process, which he claimed was ripe with favoritism, Nelson wrote in his report.
After Stevens spoke, the board quickly moved to enter executive session — which excluded Stevens — so members could continue discussion of the bid process. Discussion of the bid process was noted on that’s month’s agenda as a regular agenda item, Nelson wrote.
During the same meeting, Nelson’s report states board members called Stevens a “thief” because the board was said to have no money for road maintenance due to the small claims payout to Stevens from his lawsuit. Later in the meeting, board secretary Dan Coblentz reportedly stated, “Stevens’ public records requests are ass,” according to Nelson.
The move to executive session on Sept. 21 was explained in the meeting minutes: “(A county employee) was present to discuss road maintenance but after much badgering from a resident it was decided to conduct an executive meeting later to discuss this.”
Public bodies in Oregon are required to keep written minutes of all meetings. Nelson wrote that the road district’s handling of meeting minutes called into question its professionalism. The sheriff also wrote that he spoke with six other property owners in the district with similar concerns to those raised by Stevens.
Throughout last summer, Stevens filed dozens of records requests, most of which yielded no response. After a board member told Stevens that LaRue had records at his home, Stevens drove to the board president’s driveway. A deputy arrived and cited him for trespassing. Minutes later on the road outside the LaRue house, deputy David Bock pulled Stevens from his vehicle roughly, breaking Stevens’ glasses, Stevens said.
Stevens said he went to Nelson and apologized for being antagonistic toward Bock and asked for repayment for his glasses in exchange for agreeing to not sue. The sheriff’s office wrote him a $1,000 check which he personally received from Nelson, Stevens said.
In July, Nelson began investigating on behalf of the Deschutes County Commission.
“I think he felt bad for arresting me so many times,” Stevens said.
Nelson concluded that the board needed training.
“The initial investigation shows a delay in fulfilling public record requests,” Nelson wrote. “At times this could be attributed to a lack of knowledge on how to handle these requests or perhaps a lack of desire to fulfill them.”
The sheriff also expressed concern about how the board provided notice to district property owners of upcoming meetings and scheduled road maintenance, noting many property owners in the district were not receiving notice of projects and district meetings.
Nelson, who has refused to speak with The Bulletin for nearly four years, declined to comment for this story. Since October 2020, he’s only provided written answers through a spokesman.
County public works director Chris Doty said the beauty of a special road district is that everybody chips in.
He laughed when asked if he’s familiar with the Forest View road district and Stevens.
“From my point of view as the county’s road officer, I think the Forest View special district is doing a pretty darn good job in providing a level of service to their people compared to other districts,” Doty said. “Keep in mind these folks are volunteers. They have some customers that are upset, but that comes with the territory.”
Stevens’ $10,000 judgment was later vacated by the court. In December, he again sued the board over the alleged removal of 20 to 30 mature trees from his property, acting as his own attorney.
Nelson provided his 172-page report to the Deschutes County Commission. Commissioner Tony DeBone attended the next road district board meeting and provided an overview of the district’s history, the roles of the district and its board and relevant statutes, like Oregon’s public meetings laws.
DeBone told The Bulletin he’s heard of no problems since then.
