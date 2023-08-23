US-NEWS-OREGONS-WOMENS-PRISON-CRISIS-RANGING-1-PO.jpg (copy)

A corrections sergeant at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, seen here, in Wilsonville was charged Wednesday with sexual misconduct with an inmate. 

 Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian, file

A corrections sergeant at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility was arrested late Tuesday on charges of sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Sgt. Levi D. Gray, 47, was booked into Washington County jail on two felony counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct, a charge levied against defendants employed by the state corrections agency who commit sex acts with the incarcerated people under their oversight.

