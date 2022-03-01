A second woman has accused a former St. Charles Bend doctor of sexual abuse.
Theodore Braich, a longtime oncologist, is now accused of grabbing the breasts of a 77-year-old patient in 2017, according to a $700,000 lawsuit filed this week in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
He was sued for $1 million last summer by a different woman who made similar allegations about a medical exam at St. Charles Bend in 2020.
Braich has denied the claims in the first lawsuit and sought to have that case dismissed. He has yet to be served with the second lawsuit.
"No comment," he said, when reached by phone Tuesday.
It's common once a doctor is accused that other victims come forward, said attorney Greg Kafoury, who is representing both women. He said his firm, Kafoury McDougal, has sued every major hospital system in Oregon.
"Sexual predators are drawn to the medical profession, because it gives them cover," Kafoury said. "They're dealing with people who are ill or medicated, and the medical professional is cloaked in respectability. They have an opportunity to abuse people with a high degree of impunity."
In the latest lawsuit, the accuser scheduled a consultation with Braich in 2017 to determine if she was taking the appropriate medication. She'd been diagnosed with blood clots in her lungs earlier that year, the lawsuit states.
While seated on the exam table during her appointment, Braich allegedly grabbed the woman's right breast, according to the complaint.
"Shortly thereafter, Defendant Dr. Braich then grabbed plaintiff’s left breast, then released it, standing next to plaintiff and staring blankly for a few moments," the lawsuit states. "Braich then turned abruptly and walked away from the exam table, saying that the examination was over."
The lawsuit states the woman has suffered anxiety as a result of the alleged touching and a reluctance to schedule medical appointments to treat her life-threatening blood clots.
In the earlier case, Braich conducted a new patient exam with a woman on April 15, 2020. During the visit, Braich allegedly inappropriately touched the woman numerous times.
Afterward, she contacted St. Charles Bend to complain about her interactions with Braich. St. Charles Bend responded with a letter stating it had conducted an internal investigation that included interviewing Dr. Braich about the woman's allegations.
In his response to the lawsuit, Braich denies he engaged in any "deliberate, intentional, unlawful, or deliberately offensive and injurious" touching of the woman.
Braich, 70, does not face criminal charges.
He retired as of Jan. 1, according to records of the Oregon Medical Board.
He earned his medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University in 1979 and was certified in hematology, oncology and internal medicine.
