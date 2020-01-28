The second of two lawsuits against the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office alleging it failed to follow a veterans preference law was tossed out last week by a judge.
Retired deputy Ronnie L. Dozier stated he was unfairly passed over for promotion, an alleged violation of an Oregon law intended to give military vets a leg up in hiring.
“We disagree with the court’s decision, and are considering our right to appeal,” said Dozier’s lawyer, Sean Riddell.
Dozier, who served five years in the U.S. Army, joined the sheriff’s office in 1995 after stints with the Waldport Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an Oregon law passed in 2012, public employers must give added preference in hiring and promotion decisions to military veterans who meet certain minimum requirements. A federal version of the law was passed in 1944.
Dozier was passed over for promotion twice — in 2015 and 2016. He filed lawsuits in 2017 and 2018 for each rejected promotion.
In early December, a judge dismissed the 2015 complaint. On Jan. 17, visiting Circuit Judge Locke A. Williams approved a motion granting summary judgment in the 2016 lawsuit.
Dozier retired from sheriff’s office in 2018.
“The court has summarily dismissed both of Mr. Dozier’s claims, and the sheriff’s office agrees with this result,” said Sgt. William Bailey, sheriff’s spokesman.
