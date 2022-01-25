REDMOND — More than 150 Deschutes County residents arrived at the county fairgrounds Tuesday for a grim assignment expected to last around a month.
It was the first day of jury selection in the trial of Rusty Allen Pugh, a La Pine man accused in one of the more extreme child sex-abuse cases to pass through the Deschutes County Circuit Court in recent years.
To afford social distancing, the Pugh trial is being staged in a large conference hall at the fairgrounds. It's scheduled to last three to four weeks. Jury selection in the trial is expected to last two to three more days.
Prior to trial, charges related to three of Pugh's accusers were severed from his indictment. That case might be pursued at a later date.
Pugh, 50, has been in custody since his arrest in August 2019.
He's accused of sexually abusing a young girl numerous times starting when she was 8 and lasting until she was 12, when she allegedly became pregnant by Pugh. Her grandparents took her to the hospital after she complained of stomach pains. She refused to identify her abuser at the time and ultimately suffered a miscarriage.
Pugh allegedly resumed abusing her when she was 14, according to prosecutors.
On Tuesday, Pugh wore a white-collared shirt and his hair was trimmed short. He took notes throughout the day on a yellow legal pad.
Defense attorneys Martin Thompson and Nicolas F. Patterson are representing Pugh. The state is represented by Brooks McClain and Stacy Neil of the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
Though jury selection is often a dry, days long affair, seasoned trial lawyers say cases are frequently won or lost at this stage.
Many prospective jurors indicated they'd moved to Deschutes County at some point in the recent past. Many were retirees.
On Tuesday, Thompson polled potential jurors to see who was excited to serve on a jury, and who dreaded showing up that day. He asked about concepts like the presumption of innocence, confirmation bias and the "clear and convincing" standard of evidence. Thompson asked if anyone had ever been wrongly accused.
"Is there anyone in this room who would have a hard time, given the nature of the charges, bringing back a not-guilty verdict if that's what the evidence showed?" Thompson asked.
Several people raised their hands.
Before concluding, Thompson implored those in the room to use common sense if selected as jurors.
"My client sits before you as an innocent man, and the state has the burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," said defense attorney Patterson.
Neil began by asking prospective jurors about the children in their lives.
"Sons or daughters, nieces or nephews?" she asked.
Neil called on participants one-by-one, and each person disclosed some connection to younger relatives.
Neil has extensive experience prosecuting child abuse cases. In 2019, she helped secure convictions against child murderers Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia.
Jury selection continues Wednesday.
