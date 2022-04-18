A Ridgeview High School student is in jail accused of sexually abusing two classmates at parties in November and February.
Nathaniel Alexander Benz, 18, is accused in separate cases of victimizing fellow Ridgeview students after they became too intoxicated to consent to sex.
Benz was arrested last week by Redmond Police officers.
The incidents came to light when other students reported hearing about them, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. Each alleged victim reported that at separate parties they consumed alcohol and Benz abused them when they were impaired, he said.
"They each said they did not consent," Hummel wrote to The Bulletin.
Benz was arraigned in the first case Friday. He's accused in that case of first-degree rape, first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration for an alleged incident at a party on Nov. 20.
In the second case, Benz is accused of two counts of first-degree sex abuse for an incident alleged to have happened on Feb. 20. He was arraigned in that case Monday.
Ridgeview School Resource Officer Nathan Rankin is still investigating Benz and wants parents and students to come to him with questions or concerns, according to a district spokeswoman.
Benz faces up to 16 years in prison, though the cases have not gone to a grand jury and his charges could change.
Benz's attorney, Jason Wheeless, declined to comment.
As of Monday, Benz remains an inmate of Deschutes County jail.
(1) comment
Hmm, would he be added to the ***-offender registry also?
