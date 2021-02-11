SALEM — Despite some Oregon jails cutting their populations in half on average because of the pandemic, more people died in local correctional institutions last year, according to a report released by Disability Rights Oregon.
The report found similar circumstances surrounding 10 deaths in eight locally run jails the disability rights group investigated last year. Over half of the people who died in jails had a mental illness or a substance abuse disorder, according to the report. It concluded that their deaths could have been prevented with better standards of care and directing people to community health services instead of jail.
“We have long known that jails have become the de facto mental health provider for many communities and yet are ill-equipped to provide the necessary care,” the report said. “The catastrophic loss of life detailed in this report demands better solutions.”
Of the 10 deaths included in the report, six were by suicide. The report said that each person that died by suicide was left unsupervised in the cell. It also criticized jails for not addressing fixtures that prisoners could use to hang themselves.
The report also found that people in jails who express suicidal thoughts are put in isolation, are denied phone calls, have their clothes and personal items taken from them and made to wear a smock. People incarcerated in jails are less likely to report suicidal thoughts because of these protocols, according to the report.
“In every single one of these jails the suicide protocols were punitive,” said Liz Reetz, the author of the report. “These aren’t necessary to keep people safe. In fact, it makes them less safe.”
The report pointed out that data is limited on jail deaths. But the report pointed to an OPB investigation that found that seven people died in Oregon jails in 2019 and nine in 2018. The report found there were at least 10 deaths in jails during the first 10 months of 2020.
Reetz said that these deaths had a number of common factors.
Jails also used restraints that were harmful to people with mental illness or unsafe, according to the report. In particular, it called out the “prone restraint,” where someone is held face down on the ground. One prisoner in Clatsop County died after being held in this position, the report said.
Reetz said that jails should instead adopt restraint standards that are used in clinical settings, such as a psychiatric hospital. She also said that staff should use de-escalation techniques to avoid restraints from having to be used at all. The prone restraint hold should be banned outright, she said.
Local hospitals regularly allowed individuals to be transported to jail regardless of the severity of their medical or mental health condition, the report found. Additionally, the standard of medical care jails are required to provide has not been updated since the 1970s and people incarcerated aren’t provided adequate treatment, the report found.
The report looked at jails in Clatsop, Deschutes, Jackson, Klamath, Marion and Polk counties, as well as the Springfield Municipal Jail and the NORCOR detention center in The Dalles.
The Deschutes County jail had one suicide during the time frame of the report, between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, 2020: Chad Braden Bomar died in February. The 33-year-old was in custody for alleged theft.
Another inmate committed suicide in December. Scott Douglas Baksis, 31, was discovered dead Dec. 3 at the Deschutes County jail, where he was being held on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The Disability Rights Oregon report called for better tracking of data on local jail deaths and health screenings of prisoners, as well as more state oversight of local correctional facilities.
More broadly, each of the 10 people who died in Oregon jails in 2020 was facing low-level charges caused by behavioral health issues, poverty or “difficult life circumstances,” according to the report.
Additionally, the report called for an expansion of community-based mental health services and a reduction in the reliance on jails for managing people who commit low-level infractions.
