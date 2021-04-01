A final goal-setting seminar will be held next week for people interested in the formation of a veterans treatment court in Deschutes County.
The group La Pine Veterans Outreach will host the meeting in-person and via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the La Pine Christian Center, 52565 Day Road in La Pine.
Veterans treatment courts offer alternative penalties for veterans facing criminal charges who comply with the program. A novel program in Deschutes County, called Veterans Intervention Strategy, is similar to a veterans treatment court but is held outside a courtroom and without a judge. Local organizer and U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Minnix wants to transition to a formal courtroom model.
Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, is scheduled to speak midmorning. Other attendees include Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone, Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Wells Ashby and representatives of the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, the Klamath County Veterans Treatment Court and veterans aid groups.
The Zoom meeting ID is 889-8452-7326.
Minnix encouraged people to attend the event in-person to get the most out of the program.
