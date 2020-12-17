Authorities have released the name of the woman whose remains were discovered Dec. 8 off state Highway 126 near Powell Butte.
Ann Jeanetta Penton, 39, was known to reside at a transient camp several miles from where her remains were found near the Deschutes-Crook county line. She was identified by her fingerprints and tattoos.
Her manner of death has not yet been determined. Anyone with information is asked to call Crook County Det. Javier Sanchez at 541-447-6398.
