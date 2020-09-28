A Redmond woman will go to trial to contest 22 counts of child sex abuse.
Selina Wynne Duflo appeared by video Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to answer to accusations she sodomized and sexually touched two children in her care.
Duflo, 33, has been held without bail in the Deschutes County jail since her arrest in November 2019. She was charged by a grand jury following an investigation by Oregon State Police, according to Duflo's 6-page indictment.
On Friday, she pleaded not guilty before Judge Walter Miller after several attempts at negotiating a plea bargain with the state.
“We’re going to push for a trial date,” Duflo’s attorney, Lisa Janoski, told the judge.
Miller assigned Duflo a 5-day trial in January.
Duflo is accused of the crimes of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Among other claims, prosecutors allege she used a sex toy on the alleged victims, and video recorded the abuse.
Duflo moved to Central Oregon from Kalamazoo, Michigan, sometime after 2012, legal records show.
