A Redmond tow truck driver received 30 days in jail and a five-year driver's license suspension for seriously injuring a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.
Ryan Emery Bills, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Around 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Bills was driving on NW Sixth Street in Redmond when he struck Nancy Newman crossing at the intersection with NW Jackpine Street. Witnesses told police the driver of a white tow truck fled after the collision.
Surveillance cameras from nearby businesses show Newman was legally crossing the street, according to Redmond Police.
Bills was later arrested at the office of his then-employer, Epic Towing in Redmond. Bills was charged with second-degree assault for allegedly showing "extreme indifference" to Newman. He was also charged with hit-and-run and reckless endangering.
In addition to a month of jail, Judge Bethany Flint assigned him five years probation and ordered him to complete a traffic safety course with the National Traffic Safety Institute, attend a victim impact panel and write a letter of apology to Newman.
