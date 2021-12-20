Diversion is available in Oregon to people who have not been arrested for impaired driving within the past 15 years. If a person successfully completes diversion, no DUI conviction will be entered on their criminal record.
Copeland's diversion requirements include attending a victim impact panel, paying a $450 fine, participating in a substance abuse evaluation and serving 12 months of supervised probation. An Intoxalock ignition device was installed on her car in October, according to court records.
Copeland was hired in 2000 by Redmond Police after completing training at the state police academy. She was the department's officer of the year in 2016.
In February, she filed suit against the city of Redmond alleging one of her supervisors, Lt. Eric Beckwith, had engaged in a sexist, bullying and unprofessional behavior toward her since 2016. She's seeking $250,000 in damages in circuit court.
Copeland's attorney, Dan Thenell, has brought several other lawsuits against Redmond Police. Two months ago, a circuit judge agreed to consolidate Copeland's lawsuit with that of former Redmond Sgt. Ryan Fraker, another Thenell client, for discovery purposes.
Copeland is also the subject of a pending federal civil rights lawsuit. In January 2020, the department was sued by the father of a 14-year-old boy arrested by Copeland and a fellow officer, who used a stun gun repeatedly during the encounter.
The city has responded to the lawsuit by asserting the officers acted reasonably and are therefore entitled to qualified immunity.
Last week, attorneys in the federal lawsuit jointly requested additional time for discovery.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.