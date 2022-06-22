While investigating reports of a stolen trailer on Tuesday, Redmond Police officers shot two unleashed dogs, killing and burying one of them.
The incident occurred on a property east of 17th Street in Redmond around 8 p.m. Detectives were attempting to contact occupants of a camp near the location where the reported stolen property was located, according to a news release from the Redmond Police Department.
The dogs approached the detectives. One of the detectives was unable to separate himself from the dogs, and fired shots at one of the dogs. One of the animals later died. Jesse Peterson, a spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department, reported that the breed was unknown.
After the initial shots, a third unleashed and aggressive dog ran toward the detective. The dog’s owner and another person attempted to gain control of the dog without success. The detective shot at the dog, which ran away. The status of this dog was not known, according to the police report.
The stolen trailer was recovered said Peterson. Approximately $20,000 worth of tools and personal property are still missing.
Neither of the detectives was bitten or injured during the incident, said Peterson. Officers remained on the scene and buried the dead dog for the owner.
