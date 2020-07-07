The woman found dead Sunday in Redmond intended to get a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend on Monday, her son said.
Nicole Gayle Jakubek, 54, was found dead in her northeast Redmond home after her family couldn’t reach her.
Clinton Kevin Holland, 61, was charged with second degree murder for the death of Jakubek, according to a document filed late Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He was already in custody at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility after being arrested Monday in Hood River County on a DUII charge. Authorities say Holland was driving Jakubek’s car at the time.
Holland remains an inmate of the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility.
Jakubek and Holland dated recently for between six and seven months, breaking up in late winter, her son, Marshall Beaudoin, told The Bulletin.
He was violent with her on at least one occasion, Beaudoin said.
“She told him, you need to go to rehab or I do not want to be with you,” Beaudoin said.
Police were called to Jakubek’s house numerous times in the past month with the result typically being him leaving the property, Beaudoin said. Jakubek intended to get a restraining order against him on Monday, Beaudoin said.
“Things had been getting worse,” Beaudoin said. “She kept telling him to leave and calling the cops. There wasn’t anything they could arrest him for, and they’d escort him off the property.”
Beaudoin, 36, lives in Redmond and is Jakubek’s only son.
He said she had multiple sclerosis and was on disability. In 2010, she moved to Redmond from Arizona with her husband, who died shortly thereafter.
“She had a very, very, big heart. Everyone could tell you that,” Beaudoin said. “She always tried to see the better in people, even when you shouldn’t.”
