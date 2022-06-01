A Redmond man charged with attempted murder for strangling the mother of his child has taken a plea deal that could keep him out of prison if he avoids alcohol and follows other conditions.
At his sentencing Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Rolin Jetton Morning Owl, 31, was given 120 days in jail in a Measure 11 domestic violence case. Attorneys said the fact he has very little criminal history was relevant in the sentence.
After his jail time, Morning Owl must serve three years of supervised probation during which he's not to use or possess alcohol, according to his plea deal. He's ordered to complete either a batterer's intervention class or a parenting without violence class. If he violates probation, he will serve 17 months in a Department of Corrections prison.
Around 8:30 a.m. March 28, a man called 911 to report that his sister had been strangled by Morning Owl and she had locked herself in a bathroom.
When Redmond Police officers arrived at Morning Owl's home on NE Larch Avenue, the woman reportedly whispered to them, "He's going to kill me," according to prosecutor Alison Filo, who represented the state in the case.
The victim told police she'd been sleeping in bed with her 3-year-old child when Morning Owl woke her by punching her. He screamed obscenities and said, "I'll kill you" while he strangled her, Filo told the court.
"She was unable to breathe. Her vision began to blur. Everything became very bright," Filo said. "When he finally let up from her neck, she begged him to stop."
She told him she loved him to get him to stop and she told him she wanted to take a shower, Filo said.
Morning Owl was arrested on suspicion of menacing and strangulation. His indictment was enhanced significantly in April when his case went before a grand jury and the charges of attempted murder and attempted second-degree assault were added.
On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree assault and strangulation.
Filo said the victim strongly believed that alcohol was a contributing factor in the attack and that Morning Owl struggled with alcohol abuse throughout their relationship.
The victim attended the hearing but did not speak. She addressed the court in an earlier hearing, saying she wanted Morning Owl to get help.
Defense attorney Thomas Spear said Morning Owl's behavior was triggered by insecurities about his relationship with the victim.
"My client acknowledges that his conduct was horrible that day," Spear said. "He acknowledges that he'll be on supervision and subject to a prison sentence if he's revoked. He wants to be a better person."
Morning Owl wept when given a chance to speak.
"I'm very sorry for what I've done," he said. "I feel very shameful for what happened, and just dumb, for the things that I've done. I hope everything for her goes well. I'm ashamed of what I've done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.