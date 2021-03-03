A Redmond man received a month in jail and five years probation Wednesday for a sex crime involving a young victim in late summer.
Dillen Alan Hart, 21, had earlier pleaded guilty in Deschutes County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse for subjecting a minor to sexual intercourse in August .
He was arrested that month and originally charged with first-degree rape, in addition to three other counts, for engaging in sex with someone "incapable of consent by reason of mental incapacitation and/or physical helplessness."
On Wednesday, Judge Ray Crutchley assigned Hart 30 days in jail, which he'd already served. Hart was additionally ordered to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.