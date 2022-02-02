A Redmond man is accused of raping and trying to kill a former girlfriend in a harrowing near-abduction at a hotel last month.
Bernardino Martinez Jr. pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to 18 criminal counts, including the Measure 11 offenses of attempted murder and first-degree rape.
Those charges carry mandatory minimum prison sentences of 10 years and eight years and four months, respectively.
Martinez's attorney, Matthew Murphy, declined to comment.
In all counts, the alleged victim is a former romantic partner of Martinez, 27.
The state alleges Martinez used a handgun to threaten the victim and strangled her knowing she was pregnant.
On Jan. 3, Redmond Police responded to a reported domestic violence assault on SW Peridot Avenue in Redmond. The caller said a woman was being held hostage by the defendant, and that he'd threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.
Redmond Police called the alleged victim and told her to leave if she could and they would pick her up. Officers reported seeing the victim run from the residence and they picked her up. The victim had visible injuries.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said the investigation revealed numerous previous domestic violence incidents.
Martinez is not charged with kidnapping the alleged victim though he is charged with attempted kidnapping.
