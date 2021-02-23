A Redmond man pleaded guilty to killing Nicole Gayle Jakubek, his ex-girlfriend he was known to be violent with.
Clinton Kevin "Clint" Holland, 62, will almost certainly receive a life sentence with parole possible after 25 years when he is sentenced next month for the death of Jakubek, 54.
He recently accepted the terms of a plea agreement tying together the Jakubek murder case with a slate of crimes committed in Hood River County while on the run from the law.
On Monday, Holland pleaded guilty in Deschutes County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree murder. Earlier this month he pleaded guilty to DUII, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief for the Hood River case.
Jakubek’s body was found July 6 in her northeast Redmond home by police on a welfare check after her family could not reach her. She and Holland had dated for around six months and he was violent with her on at least one occasion, her son, Marshall Beaudoin, told The Bulletin last summer. Police were called to her house numerous times with the result typically that officers would escort Holland off the property, Beaudoin said.
Jakubek had intended to go to the courthouse to file for a restraining order on the same day her body was found.
Holland was arrested on the night of July 6 with Jakubek’s car in Hood River County. He was drunk and had crashed into two other vehicles.
For the Hood River crimes, he received a 70-month prison term that will likely be superseded by his murder sentence.
In addition to the prison term, Holland will likely lose his driver's license and right to possess a firearm.
Relatives of the victim will also be permitted to speak at his sentencing hearing March 16. The hearing is scheduled to take 30 minutes.
