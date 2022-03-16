Outside the Central Oregon Vet Center, Julian Duran became the first graduate of Veterans Intervention Strategy, a novel alternative justice program for military veterans in Deschutes County.
But instead of a diploma, Amanda Juza, director of the Central Oregon Vet Center, passed Duran a challenge coin in the palm of her hand Wednesday morning.
Challenge coins are given by military commanders to recognize special achievement — a fact not lost on Duran.
"This started out as a horrible nightmare," Duran told a small crowd composed primarily of his support network for the past year. "I made some bad choices, and never in a million years did I think it would turn out to be like this."
After a decade of military service, including overseas deployments, Duran had moved to Redmond in 2018 but struggled to adapt to civilian life. Last March, Duran, 34, was arrested for fighting in a bar in Redmond, his fourth arrest involving alcohol and violence in two years.
With three prior convictions for assault, the bar fight meant Duran likely would have been sentenced to at least a year in prison, according to prosecutor Matthew Nelson, who represents the Deschutes County District Attorney's office at the intervention program.
Instead, Duran found a path to recovery.
Duran was raised in Carson City, Nevada, and went as far as eighth grade in school.
In 2007, at 18, he married his childhood sweetheart and joined the U.S. Air Force. He served six years active duty, specializing as an F-15 crew chief. Always mechanically inclined, he then worked as a contractor for two years for NASA, before returning to the military as a contractor for the Department of Defense. He supported special operations as a flying crew chief, traveling to conflicts in Syria and Africa. This role included support work for private military company Blackwater and Sierra Nevada Corp.
"We went on a lot of weird missions, and I was gone a lot," he said.
Civilian life challenged him.
"No meals provided. No scheduled downtime. It was just really different," he said. "It was just complete disarray."
He had nightmares, too: "It was a lot of chaos."
His first wife left Redmond for Texas with their kids. He turned to drinking and found himself in bars night after night. He had no family in town, no human connections. And "trauma doesn't mix well with alcohol."
In the military, guys would go out at night in packs, he said. But, as a civilian, "when another man starts acting drunk or lippy toward you, you don't have all your buddies there pulling you away," Duran said.
"I think that (fighting) was kind of typical in the military. It wasn't like that big a deal," he said. "But in the civilian sector, it's totally unreasonable."
Duran's attorney, Casey Baxter, suggested he consider a new program offered by the district attorney's office — Veterans Intervention Strategy. The program involves the district attorney's office, local defense attorneys and the Central Oregon Vet Center.
For years in Deschutes County, limited resources prevented the creation of a treatment court for veterans, Juza said. The intervention program is an attempt to get around that by effectively conducting vet court proceedings outside of a courtroom.
There are currently eight program participants, and the program hopes to hold graduation ceremonies every third Wednesday of the month.
To Duran, the program sounded better than prison.
"I thought it was going to be like another government program, but it wound up being a really interesting adventure," he said. "I wound up digging into some things, like PTSD and childhood trauma, that were causing me to not be functional in society."
He appreciated that the program had formal expectations clearly spelled out for him. He was to stay off drugs and alcohol and participate in mental health treatment.
He took part in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy to treat his unaddressed post-traumatic stress disorder. He and his counselor focused on his dreams and that helped him develop a new, healthier way of thinking
His parole and probation officer, Nicole Taylor, remembers Duran was "all over the place" when she met him.
"It wasn't bad. He had all these plans he wanted to tell me about. It just seems like he was always looking for that affirmation," she said.
About six months after entering the intervention program, he "calmed down" considerably, Taylor said.
Duran thinks he was successful because fellow veterans in the program met him at his level.
His mentor, Roger Riolo, said it was because of something else: "He was ready."
To close the graduation ceremony, Riolo, a retired Air Force veteran, read aloud the Marc Kelly Smith poem, "Pull the next one up."
"When you get to the top of the mountain,
pull the next one up.
Then there will be two of you
Roped together at the waist,
Tired and proud, knowing the mountain,
Knowing the human force it took
to bring you both there."
Duran, a father of three young children, now dates a preschool teacher with two children of her own.
He's an aircraft maintenance manager for AI Systems Inc. at Redmond Airport.
He's completed the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and is now a sponsor. He wants the next phase of his life to involve helping others.
"There are lots of guys who are still in that bar."
